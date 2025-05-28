Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Golf-course

Studios near golf course for sale in Northern Cyprus

Famagusta
9
Kyrenia
4
Iskele Belediyesi
61
Trikomo
43
Show more
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gazimagusa Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 10
Unlock Your Dream Home: Exclusive 15% Off + 2-Year Rental Security! Imagine owning a stun…
$134,479
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
"Your Dream Home, Your Way: Flexible Financing Options That Put You First!" Campaign 1: A…
$223,447
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ayios Ilias, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
Campaign 1 – Rental Guarantee ● Campaign Process o Valid until December 31, 2024 or wh…
$147,112
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
$223,447
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go