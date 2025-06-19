Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment Studio -Penthouse 35M2 +8m2 Balcony +35m2 of the Terrace on the Roof. on the 2n…
$165,200
1 room studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
$198,690
Studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment Studio Technical characteristics • Studio layout, living room, bedroom toil…
$154,132
1 room studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
$124,812
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/9
Studio in the center of Kyrenia with sea views and two swimming poolsDiscover the perfect co…
$168,281
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Ready studio 37 m ² With furniture and household appliances in a modern complex 550 meters f…
$73,726
Studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Студия, в новом люксовом проекте, на берегу Средиземного моря. Район: Газиверан Площад…
$92,359
1 room studio apartment in Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
CASESAR CLIFFF (Crystal) Localposelkesenetep,   Clinic. Climattiya   Mediterranean, naval…
$142,053
