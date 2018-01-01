Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -600M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+0 Penthouse - 32 m² - 125,000 GBP
1+1 - 65 m² - 187,000 GBP
2+1 Penthouse - 75 m² - 265,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2024
FACILITIES:
24/7 maintenance service
Communal pools
Cafe
Restaurants
Sunbathing areas
Landscaped gardens: fully designed & planted
Playground for children
Basketball Court
Central generator system
Parking space for each apartment
Bicycle path
Indoor swimming pool
Fitness area
Hammam
Massage and relaxing room
Mini bar
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.