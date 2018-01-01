  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€143,421
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

PROJECT ID: 

  • CP-803

TERMS OF PAYMENT:

  • 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.

LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia

  • Distance to the sea -600M
  • Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
  • Ercan Airport – 15 km

AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:

  • 1+0 Penthouse - 32 m² - 125,000 GBP
  • 1+1 - 65 m² - 187,000 GBP
  • 2+1 Penthouse - 75 m² - 265,000 GBP

SCHEDULE:

  • Completion Date: December 2024

FACILITIES:

  •  24/7 maintenance service
  • Communal pools
  • Cafe 
  • Restaurants
  • Sunbathing areas
  • Landscaped gardens: fully designed & planted 
  • Playground for children
  • Basketball Court 
  • Central generator system
  • Parking space for each apartment
  • Bicycle path
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness area
  • Hammam
  • Massage and relaxing room
  • Mini bar

ACCOMMODATION

  • We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.

 (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! 

ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS

  • The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.

 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 42.0 – 75.0
Price per m², EUR 2,873 – 3,415
Apartment price, EUR 143,421 – 215,476
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 85.0
Price per m², EUR 3,576
Apartment price, EUR 303,938
New building location
Agirda, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2 Room New Apartment in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€171,274
Residential complex Caesar Blue Villas
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€368,630
Residential quarter Del Mar Premium
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
from
€131,948
Residential complex Caesar BLUE Line Quatros
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€297,557
Residential quarter SEAFRONT
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€166,369
You are viewing
Nice 2 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€143,421
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Residential quarter Karaca Villa
Vouno, Northern Cyprus
from
€516,316
Completion date: 2024
Residential quarter Rain
Residential quarter Rain
Larnakas tis Lapithiou, Northern Cyprus
from
€154,895
Completion date: 2025
Residential quarter Malibu
Residential quarter Malibu
Melounta, Northern Cyprus
from
€166,311
Completion date: 2024
Realting.com
Go