Chic 3 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€184,097
;
17
About the complex

PROJECT ID: 

  • CP-793

TERMS OF PAYMENT:

  • 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.

LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia

  • Distance to the sea -1000M
  • Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
  • Ercan Airport – 15 km

AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:

  • 2+1 - 85 m² - 160,000 GBP
  • 3+1 - 120 m² - 175,000 GBP
  • 3+1 Penthouse - 120 m² - 305,000 GBP

SCHEDULE:

  • Completion Date: June 2026

FACILITIES:

  • Parking lots

ACCOMMODATION

  • We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.

 (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! 

ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS

  • The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.

 

Features

  • Parking
  • Elevator
2026
4
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 95.0
Price per m², EUR 1,938
Apartment price, EUR 183,579
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 130.0
Price per m², EUR 1,549 – 2,699
Apartment price, EUR 200,790 – 349,948
New building location
Agirda, Northern Cyprus

