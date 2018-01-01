  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€446,149
;
21
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

PROJECT ID: 

  • CP-789

TERMS OF PAYMENT:

  • 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.

LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia

  • Distance to the sea -5000M
  • Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
  • Ercan Airport – 15 km

AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:

  • 4+1 - 199 m² - 385,000 GBP

SCHEDULE:

  • Completion Date: June 2024

FACILITIES:

  • Swimming pool
  • Parking

ACCOMMODATION

  • We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.

 (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! 

ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS

  • The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.

 

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Parking
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 209.0
Price per m², EUR 2,135
Apartment price, EUR 441,737
New building location
Agirda, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Nice 6 Room Apartment in Cyprus/ Girne
Kyrenia, Northern Cyprus
from
€580,000
Villa 4 Room New Villa in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€739,834
Cottage village FOUR SEASONS LIFE II
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
from
€128,805
Villa Harmony Villas
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€178,361
Villa Chic 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Trimithi, Northern Cyprus
from
€911,837
You are viewing
charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Agirda, Northern Cyprus
from
€446,149
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa 4 Room New Villa in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Villa 4 Room New Villa in Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€739,834
Area 270 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-675   LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi   – Distance to the sea -500M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km  – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 270 m2   SCHEDULE: Completion Date: June 2025   FACILITIES: Outdoor Pool Car Park  Garden   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Villa 4 Room Spacious Villa in Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
from
€558,907
Area 395 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
ID: CP-625   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi – Distance to the sea - 700 m –Larnaca Airport – 60 km – Supermarkets 300 m   AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES: 3+1 - 395m2 Dublex Villa SCHEDULE: Completion Date: 12.2024   FACILITIES: Swimming pool Playground Green space Garage Terrace   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi About: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Otuken
Villa Chic 4 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Otuken
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€515,144
Area 330 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
ID: CP-722   LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken – Distance to the sea -400M – Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km – Ercan Airport – 45 km   AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES: 3+1 - 330 m2    SCHEDULE: Completion Date: December 2025   FACILITIES: pool  Garage Fire place Barbecue area Hobby room Mini kitchen at the terrace   Payment terms: Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off   We regularly organize viewing trips where we offer you a two-day stay, meals and airport transfers and visit with you all the properties that interest you. (Of course, without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!   About Cyprus: In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.  
Realting.com
Go