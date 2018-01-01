charming 5 Room Villa in Cyprus/ Kyrenia

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Kyrenia
Distance to the sea -5000M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 25km
Ercan Airport – 15 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
4+1 - 199 m² - 385,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2024
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool
Parking
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
The commercial properties are located in Kyrenia. Kyrenia Is one of the most developed cities on the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network. The city accommodates all kinds of amenities. In addition, the city is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.
ID: CP-675
LOCATİON: Cyprus/Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea -500M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 270 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: June 2025
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pool
Car Park
Garden
Payment terms:
Purchase your dream property in easy and convenient installments up to 42 months and move into your property as early as 1 year before the installments are paid off
About Cyprus:
In the east of Northern Cyprus, the most beautiful crystalline waters of the Mediterranean, the towns of Iskele and the unspoilt natural beauties, cultural and historical monuments dating back to the first centuries serve as an open-air museum. With its warm climate, this weather offers you a peaceful and happy life. Friendly Mediterranean people, healthy Mediterranean cuisine, universities, cultural activities, investment opportunities and incredible natural beauties welcome you in these towns.
ID: CP-625
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi
– Distance to the sea - 700 m
–Larnaca Airport – 60 km
– Supermarkets 300 m
AVAILABLE VİLLA TYPES:
3+1 - 395m2 Dublex Villa
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: 12.2024
FACILITIES:
Swimming pool
Playground
Green space
Garage
Terrace
Payment terms:
Cyprus/ Yeni Boğaziçi About:
ID: CP-722
LOCATİON: Cyprus/iskele / Otuken
– Distance to the sea -400M
– Distance to the Lefkoşa- 55 km
– Ercan Airport – 45 km
AVAILABLE VILLA TYPES:
3+1 - 330 m2
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2025
FACILITIES:
pool
Garage
Fire place
Barbecue area
Hobby room
Mini kitchen at the terrace
Payment terms:
About Cyprus:
