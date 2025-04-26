Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

Lefke Belediyesi
151
Gaziveren
103
Lefka
39
Kazivera
19
11 properties total found
Apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Area 37 m²
Residential complex — This is a home that provides modern standards of comfort and excellenc…
$132,047
1 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3
We represent a studio with a sea view in a new residential complex Gaziveren. The studio has…
Price on request
Apartment in Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Peristeronari, Northern Cyprus
Area 42 m²
Welcome to the elegant complex in the city of Lefke, in the beautiful Guselyurt area, where …
$101,333
2 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new large -scale residential complex is located on the seashore in the Morfu Bay in the …
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Attention! Start of sales of apartments in a new residential complex with the infrastructure…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Do you dream of heaven on earth? We present a grandiose project on the first coastline in Ga…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Lefke Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lefke Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
The new residential complex is located in Erenkei. The complex consists of 10 2-storey block…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We present the project of a residential complex in the Gaziver district. The project include…
Price on request
Apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Area 30 m²
Welcome to a luxury resort complex located in the beautiful area of ​​Gaziveren in Northern …
$89,753
Apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Area 30 m²
A new large-scale resort complex, located on the seafront in Morphou Bay in the Gaziveren ar…
$91,133
2 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
We represent a new project of a residential complex located only 50 meters from the Mediterr…
Price on request
