Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

Lefke Belediyesi
125
Kazivera
79
Lefka
42
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Rental guanteed 1 bedroom flats on the beach fully furnished for sale !!!    Six…
$202,330
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Address-Estate Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lefke District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go