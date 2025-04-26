Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3
We represent a studio with a sea view in a new residential complex Gaziveren. The studio has…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The new large -scale residential complex is located on the seashore in the Morfu Bay in the …
Price on request
Leave a request
