Penthouses for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

11 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Stylish Real Estate in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus Gaziveren The sea view real e…
$226,988
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus Lefke Gaziveren is a village in North Cyprus, the vi…
$111,213
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 13/11
Real Estate in a Beachfront Health-Theme Complex in North Cyprus Lefke The real estate is s…
$474,507
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 10/10
ID: CP-707   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Gaziveren    – Distance to the sea -50M – Dist…
$150,037
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/14
Investment Apartments with Sea View in Lefke North Cyprus Located in Gaziveren town in Lefke…
$167,940
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 9/9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$531,539
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 8/10
Stylish Real Estate in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus Gaziveren The sea view real e…
$179,287
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 11/11
Real Estate in a Beachfront Health-Theme Complex in North Cyprus Lefke The real estate is s…
$188,365
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
Real Estate for Sale in a Seafront Complex in Gaziveren Gaziveren has one of the longest bea…
$179,287
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
$76,206
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 383 m²
Floor 10/11
Apartments Suitable for Short-Term Rentals in North Cyprus Gaziveren The apartments are loca…
$734,573
