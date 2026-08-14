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Apartments for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

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Lefke Belediyesi
77
Kazivera
40
Lefka
36
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77 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Ready-made apartment 1+1 by the Sea in Aphrodite Park Residence will catch your attention!Th…
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2 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
🌊 Apartment 2 + 1 in the complex Aphrodite with sea views - the first line in the Gulf of Mo…
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2 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment in the elite complex Aphrodite Beach ResortSpacious apartment 2 + 1 is for sale in…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment in Gaziveren in the project Aphrodite Park Residence will attract your attention!W…
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Stylish apartment in Aphrodite Park Residence on the Mediterranean coastFor sale stylish one…
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Apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Sale of a new studio from the owner in APHRODITE PARK RESIDENCE in North CyprusWe bring to y…
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 apartment by the sea in Coastal Heaven, Gaziver – investment and …
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3 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
North Cyprus property: 3+1 apartment on the first line of the sea in Aphrodite Beach Resort …
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3 room apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 104 m²
$278,493
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2 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$98,616
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Apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Sale of a new studio from the owner in APHRODITE PARK RESIDENCE in North CyprusWe bring to y…
$73,289
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
North Cyprus property: 1+1 apartment by the sea in Coastal Heaven, Gaziver – investment and …
$118,595
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 10/12
Luxury Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Lefke North Cyprus The apartments ar…
$290,965
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2 room apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
$108,368
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/3
Real Estate for Sale in a Seafront Complex in Gaziveren Gaziveren has one of the longest bea…
$203,214
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 9/9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$578,760
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 13
Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren is a cha…
$424,698
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/11
Apartments Suitable for Short-Term Rentals in North Cyprus Gaziveren The apartments are loca…
$225,152
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/13
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in Lefke North Cyprus Lefke is a popular living space locat…
$256,203
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1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/13
Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren is a cha…
$206,056
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3 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Furnished Apartment with Garden in Gaziveren North Cyprus Located on the western c…
$237,499
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1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/14
Investment Apartments with Sea View in Lefke North Cyprus Located in Gaziveren town in Lefke…
$130,410
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1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/13
Furnished Apartments in an Exclusive Complex in North Cyprus Gaziveren is located in North C…
$93,351
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 14/14
Investment Apartments with Sea View in Lefke North Cyprus Located in Gaziveren town in Lefke…
$171,783
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/12
New luxury complex in North Cyprus in the Gulf of Morfu on the first coastlineSale from the …
$121,691
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1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 9/13
1-Bedroom Seafront Apartment Lifestyle in Aphrodite Wellness Project in Gaziveren This elega…
$183,313
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1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 13
Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren is a cha…
$202,059
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2 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 11/13
Apartments near the sea on Cyprus - Guzelyurt | 36 months.Huzelyurt is one of the most under…
$187,711
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2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/11
Real Estate in a Beachfront Health-Theme Complex in North Cyprus Lefke The real estate is s…
$351,991
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1 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/13
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in Lefke North Cyprus Lefke is a popular living space locat…
$116,456
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Property types in Lefke District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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