  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

9 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/15
$139,148
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 20
$284,335
2 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$203,606
3 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$331,077
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$467,463
2 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$98,616
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Number of floors 20
$81,105
2 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 10/15
$221,733
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$414,579
