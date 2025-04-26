Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

Lefke Belediyesi
151
Gaziveren
103
Lefka
39
Kazivera
19
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
65 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 13
For Sale Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren…
$418,615
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 13
For Sale Seafront Hotel Rooms in Güzelyurt Bay, Gaziveren Located in North Cyprus, Gaziveren…
$199,612
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 7/15
$139,148
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/9
Brand New Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus Lefke Lefke is a historic place and port …
$160,830
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 8/10
Stylish Real Estate in a Complex Near the Sea in North Cyprus Gaziveren The sea view real e…
$226,988
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 11/16
$138,094
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartments Near the Sea in North Cyprus Lefke Gaziveren is a village in North Cyprus, the vi…
$111,213
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 10/13
Sea and Nature View Apartments for Sale in North Cyprus Gaziveren Gaziveren is known for its…
$467,663
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 10/15
$151,746
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 15/15
$171,342
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/15
$108,353
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 12/15
$160,144
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/15
$130,749
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 9/15
$120,951
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/15
$133,549
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/13
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in Lefke North Cyprus Lefke is a popular living space locat…
$113,494
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 13/15
$186,739
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 20
$284,335
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/10
Real Estate with Sea and Nature View in Complex with Rich Amenities in North Cyprus Lefke Th…
$100,376
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$263,488
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/15
$126,550
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/15
$116,752
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 13/15
$137,748
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 20
GENERAL PROJECT CHARACTERISTICS:   PROJECT NAME: ALPCAN TOWERS KEY WEST LOCATION: 3…
$203,606
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 15/15
$146,147
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/15
$134,949
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 11/15
$155,945
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/13
Sea and Mountain-View Apartments in Lefke North Cyprus Lefke is a popular living space locat…
$252,082
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
1 room apartment
Gaziveren, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 15
$102,754
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lefka, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 9/9
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Lefke Gaziveren Lefke Gaziveren is a peaceful seaside resor…
$531,539
Leave a request

Property types in Lefke District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go