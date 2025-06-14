Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Lefke District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

Lefke Belediyesi
125
Kazivera
79
Lefka
42
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kazivera, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Rental guanteed 1 bedroom flats on the beach fully furnished for sale !!!    Six…
$202,330
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Address-Estate Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Lefke District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Lefke District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go