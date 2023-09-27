Fans of the animated film “Shrek”—rejoice! This year you can spend Halloween in a truly unforgettable way—for these dates on Airbnb, you can book a cozy corner, built on the model of the famous ogre's house.

“Shrek's Swamp” is an unusual accommodation that you can rent for two nights only, from October 27 to 29. Reservations will become available on October 13 at 18:00 UK Standard Time. You can bring two other guests with you. Accommodation is free for all (food and entertainment too).

The house is located in the Highland region of the Scottish Highlands and is an exact replica of Shrek's house from the cartoon, with special attention to detail. Here you'll find earthen floors, a wooden bed, and even a dining table with a candle inspired by its cartoon counterpart made of earwax. And at the entrance, you're greeted by amusing “BEWARE” signs, just like in the fairy tale.

“Shrek's Swamp” is surrounded by beautiful trails, ideal for walks and picnics. Forests with coniferous trees and clear night skies await you here.

Upon arrival, you will be met by a concierge who will take care of your comfort and provide all the necessary information about the accommodation. You can relax by candlelight, enjoy parfaits, and swap stories around the campfire until late at night. And in the morning, you will be delighted with fresh waffles. A special bonus is Shrek's famous wooden toilet. By the way, amenities such as toilet, sink, and shower will be located outside, 20 meters from the house.

Photo: Airbnb