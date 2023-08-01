The strongest Typhoon Doksuri has swept across China. Why do typhoons happen at all, and how do they differ from hurricanes and cyclones?

Against the background of typhoon Doksuri that hit China, we decided to find out what contributes to the emergence of typhoons, how they differ from hurricanes and cyclones, and when the most powerful typhoon in history was recorded.

A brief summary of what's going on in China

Doxuri is one of the strongest typhoons recorded in China in recent years. Over the weekend, it caused widespread flooding in the southern province of Fujian, leading to the evacuation of half a million people. Due to the heavy rains caused by the storm, 31,000 Beijing residents had to leave their homes. Before hitting China, the typhoon swept across Taiwan and the northern Philippines.

Although Doksuri is subsiding, China is preparing for another typhoon, Khanun. It is gaining strength in the Pacific Ocean and is expected to hit the coastal areas of the eastern province of Zhejiang soon.

What is a typhoon, and how is it different from hurricanes and cyclones?

Typhoon, hurricane, and cyclone are all terms used to describe the same meteorological phenomenon—a powerful tropical cyclone. The main difference between them is their geographical location and the name used to describe them in different parts of the world.

Typhoon

The term “typhoon” is used to describe tropical cyclones that form in the northwest Pacific Ocean. This includes regions such as Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and the Philippines.

Typhoons are characterized by strong rotating winds and intense thunderstorms, often causing heavy rainfall.

Hurricane

The term hurricane is used to describe tropical cyclones that form in the Atlantic Ocean and the northeastern Pacific Ocean. This includes regions such as the United States and neighboring countries.

Cyclone

The term cyclone is used to describe tropical cyclones that form in the Indian Ocean and the southwest Pacific Ocean. This includes regions such as India, Australia, and neighboring countries.

Cyclones exhibit similar characteristics as typhoons and hurricanes and pose similar risks to coastal communities and infrastructure.

Why do typhoons happen?

Several key factors contribute to the formation and development of typhoons:

Warm ocean waters. Typhoons require warm ocean waters with temperatures above 26.5°C, which provide the necessary heat and moisture for their formation. Warm ocean surface waters serve as a source of energy, fueling the storm.

Moisture. When warm ocean waters evaporate, they release large amounts of moisture into the atmosphere. The moisture-laden air then rises and cools, condensing into clouds and releasing even more latent heat, further fueling the storm.

Low atmospheric pressure. In the absence of a significant change in wind direction and speed, a low-pressure system can form and persist. The lower the pressure at the center of the storm, the stronger the typhoon can become.

Coriolis Effect. The rotation of the Earth causes the Coriolis effect, which deflects air and creates a rotational circulation around a low-pressure center. This effect is necessary for the formation and maintenance of tropical cyclones.

It is important to note that typhoons are natural meteorological phenomena and an integral part of the Earth's atmospheric and oceanic processes.

Meteorological agencies and organizations around the world, such as the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) and regional meteorological centers, closely monitor these storms to issue warnings and help communities prepare for their potential impacts. To do this, they use, among other things, various scales, such as the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which helps categorize typhoons based on their wind speeds.

Which typhoon is considered the most intense typhoon in history?

The most intense typhoon in recorded history is Typhoon Tip, also known as Typhoon Waring. One of its most distinctive features was its sheer size. It moved in a generally northwesterly direction, skirted the Northern Mariana Islands, and passed south of Japan before returning in a northeasterly direction to the North Pacific.

Due to its size and intensity, Typhoon Tip brought significant rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges, causing damage to some coastal areas and disrupting shipping lanes.

Fortunately, the sheer size and intensity of the typhoon also meant that its strongest winds spread over a wide area, reducing the concentration of destruction in any given location. As a result, the damage and loss of life were not as catastrophic as they might have been had the storm hit a densely populated area in full force.