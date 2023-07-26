The five most destructive wildfires in human history. And what to do if you find yourself nearby

The fires in Greece, which have lasted for more than a week, have again reminded the world of their destructive power. The island of Rhodes is suffering in particular, and more than 30,000 people have already had to be evacuated from its territory. We decided to find out which of the fires that have already happened in history have become the most destructive? In which countries and regions in general do forest fires most often occur, and why? And how should I behave if a forest is burning nearby?

History's most destructive forest fires

The Great Chicago Fire of 1871

One of the most famous wildfires in history, the Great Fire of 1871, struck the American city of Chicago, Illinois. Between October 8 and October 10, the fire claimed nearly 300 lives and left more than 100,000 people homeless. It destroyed more than 2,000 acres of land and about 17,000 buildings. At the time, the fire spread quickly due to dry weather, strong winds, and an abundance of wooden buildings around.

Image source: Wikipedia

Peshtigo Fire (Wisconsin, USA, 1871)

The Peshtigo Fire, which occurred at the same time as the Great Chicago Fire, is often overshadowed, but it was no less catastrophic. It swept through the town of Peshtigo and its environs on October 8, 1871, killing between 1,500 and 2,500 people and destroying some 500,000 hectares of forest.

The Great Hinckley Fire (Minnesota, USA, 1894)

The Great Hinckley Fire covered 810 square kilometers of area, including the town of Hinckley itself, in September 1894. The fire killed an estimated 418 people and destroyed a vast amount of settlement and pine forests.

The Black Saturday bushfires in Australia (2009)

In February 2009, Australia experienced one of the deadliest series of fires in modern history. The Black Saturday forest fires ravaged the state of Victoria, killing 173 people, destroying about 450,000 hectares of forest, and destroying more than 2,000 homes.

Image source: National Geographic Society

Black Forest Fire (Colorado, USA, 2013)

In June 2013, the Black Forest Fire devastated El Paso County, Colorado, causing significant damage and loss of life. The fire burned more than 14,000 acres and destroyed more than 500 homes.

Image source: KDVR

Where are wildfires most likely to occur?

Locations with specific climatic and natural conditions have the highest risk of forest fires. Let's list them:

Western United States

Western US states such as California, Oregon, Washington, and parts of Nevada and Arizona are known for their wildfire-prone landscapes. In these areas, a combination of factors such as hot and dry climates, extensive forests, and periodic droughts contribute to the occurrence of wildfires.

Australia

Australia is one of the most fire-prone continents in the world, with wildfires occurring annually, especially during the summer months. The country's unique flora, including eucalyptus trees, contains flammable oils, increasing the risk of intense and rapidly spreading fires.

Mediterranean region

The Mediterranean basin, which includes countries such as Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, and parts of North Africa, is often faced with wildfires. Hot and dry summers combined with strong winds create “ideal” conditions for the rapid spread of wildfires.

Southern Europe

In addition to the Mediterranean, other parts of Southern Europe, including France, Croatia, and Turkey, are also prone to wildfires due to similar climatic conditions and vegetation patterns.

Sub-Saharan Africa

Many countries in sub-Saharan Africa, including South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Zimbabwe, frequently experience wildfires, especially in savannas and grasslands. These fires are often caused by both natural factors such as lightning and human activities such as slash-and-burn agriculture.

Southeast Asia

Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand experience wildfires, especially during the dry season.

Siberia and Northern Canada

The forests of Siberia and Northern Canada are also prone to forest fires, especially during hot and dry periods.

What to do if you are near a wildfire

If you find yourself near a wildfire, it is important to take immediate action to ensure your safety:

Evacuate. If authorities have issued an evacuation order, follow it without delay. Move to safety as directed, preferably to designated centers or shelters away from the path of the fire.

Protective clothing. If possible, wear protective clothing (long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and sturdy boots are appropriate) to protect yourself from smoke and embers.

Drink water. It is advisable to have an adequate supply of water with you to prevent dehydration due to the intense heat and smoke exposure.

Remain calm. Panic can cloud your judgment. Follow the instructions of the rescuers and trust their experience.

If you are directly in the area of a forest fire: