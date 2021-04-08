Turkey is one of the most popular destinations in 2021. Open borders, no lockdown, and no 14-day quarantine obligations encourage visitors from all over the world to come to the country.
Despite the pandemic, the real estate companies are fully operating — investing in real estate continues to be in high demand. Housing prices have barely changed over the last year: they are still way lower than in Europe. Thus, an apartment on the coast of Alanya can be purchased for 70,000 euros.
Another factor that has increased the demand for housing in Turkey is the opportunity to obtain a residence permit for the purchase of real estate. The resident card does not give you the right to work in the country, but allows you to stay in it all year round. For this reason, many residents of the EU and the CIS preferred to spend a lockdown period in a place where the weather is warm and where one can enjoy the sea, fresh fruits and vegetables all year round.
Atalanta real estate agency encourages you to get acquainted with the housing, which is now being sold at the most appealing prices. When buying any of the proposed objects, a foreign citizen will become eligible for a residence permit.
If you are interested in any object from all the real estate options provided, you can go to the property card and leave a request for a specialist consultation. A company employee will contact you within 24 hours to provide you with all the necessary information.
Apartments in Antalya
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
2 Floor
Two-bedroom apartment
- Apartment with a terrace in a well-maintained residential complex with a green garden and a swimming pool
- New renovation, furniture and appliances
- Covered parking, security
- 500 meters to the sea
- 2 km to the Russian school
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
Two-bedroom apartment
- Secondary housing
- Furniture
- Delivery of gas tanks, 1 block with swimming pool
- 1 km to the sea (15 minutes on foot)
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
Two-bedroom apartment
- Secondary housing
- Residential complex with winter and summer swimming pools
- Furniture
- 600 meters to the sea
- Fitness, sauna, security, underground parking
Apartments in Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
8 Floor
One-bedroom apartment
- Designer apartments in Mahmutlar
- 8th floor, sunny side
- Furniture, appliances and air conditioning
- 250 meters to the sea
- The residential complex has a comprehensive infrastructure and a generator
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
2 Floor
One-bedroom apartment
- Spacious apartment on the 2nd floor
- Furniture and appliances.
- 200 meters to the sea
- City infrastructure nearby
- The residential complex has a swimming pool with a recreational area
Yaylali, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
110 m²
9 Floor
Two-bedroom apartment
- New stylish apartment in Mahmutlar district
- Furniture
- 9th floor
- 400 meters to the sea
- The residential complex offers an outdoor pool with a relaxation area, an indoor pool, a sauna, a hammam, a fitness centre
Villas in Alanya
Yaylali, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
270 m²
Three-bedroom Villa
- In the Kargıcak district
- There are two swimming pools — one for adults and one for children
- The area has a well-developed infrastructure
- The villa offers an incredible panoramic view of the sea
- Private swimming pool, garden and garage
- Furniture
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
300 m²
Seven-bedroom villa
- Luxury panoramic villa with spectacular sea views from above
- Beautiful terraces, garden furniture
- Private outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, parking
- With furniture and appliances
- 4 km to the sea
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-bedroom villa
- Three-storey villa in the Bektaş area, located at the foot of the Taurus Mountains
- 5000 meters to the sea and 3000 meters to the city centre
- Built in 2009, recently renovated
- It is part of a residential complex
- There is security, video surveillance system, parking, swimming pool, sauna
Villas in Istanbul
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
Seven-bedroom villa
- Büyükçekmece district
- The plot is flat, with a lawn and garden
- Swimming pool
- The house is sold with furniture and appliances
- Layout 7+3 (seven bedrooms and three living rooms)
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
Five-bedroom villa
- The villa is located in the area of Büyükçekmece
- Outdoor swimming pool
- With furniture and appliances.
- Plot area — 0,49 acres
Bueyuekcekmece, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
Six-bedroom villa
- Sea view in Istanbul, Büyükçekmece
- Jacuzzi, sauna, panoramic terraces, swimming pool, gazebo, garden 680 sq m
- Underfloor heating and smart design
- The layout is 6+2 (six bedrooms and two living rooms), as well as 4 bathrooms
- 2 fireplaces, security system, video cameras, fitness area, TV set, internet
Beylikduezue, Turkey
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
Six-bedroom villa
- Located on the banks of Beylikdüzü, a new and promising area of Istanbul
- Swimming pool, 24-hour private security
- Park and garden area, picnic area and barbecue area
- The house was built in 2019
- 10 meters to the beach
- Layout 6+2 (six bedrooms and two living rooms), 4 bathrooms