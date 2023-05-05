In the REALTING catalog, you can find absolutely distinct properties: from simple apartments in high-rise buildings to castles on private plots of land. Among this variety, we found 3 curious and unusual proposals: an apartment in a French resort, a private mansion in Cyprus, and a non-standard apartment in St. Petersburg. Which option is better for your taste?

Residential complex Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde)

1 / 5 Vibes Resort (naturist village - Cap d'Agde) Agde, France Developer: Groupe Immobilier ANGELOTTI Vibes Resort is deluxe tourist residence located within the naturist village of Cap d'Agde (France). It is a great opportunity to maximise the value of your assets, with projected returns ranging from 4 to 8% and the right to recover VAT*. This new luxury resort consists of private flats, a swimming pool and jacuzzis, a lounge bar and a restaurant situated on a roof-top terrace with spectacular sea views. A real incentive to letting go and indulging yourself against an azure screen. The residence's internal area is devoted to luxury and hedonism. Overlooking the naturist village, Port Ambonne and the Mediterranean, Vibes Resort's rooftop is a private island, a place where time passes in a refined way. Sip a cocktail in the pool, enjoy the Jacuzzi or the lounge bar, rest in the shade on the wide wooden beach surrounded by palm trees... and enjoy the mild southern atmosphere. Then, head to your private flats and indulge in the high level of comfort we like to share with you. Ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom suites, the Vibes Resort apartments offer that little touch of exclusivity that makes them so irresistible. Decoration and design furniture, a cosy interior, generous volumes, secure private parking; it' s all about your well-being. *Profitability is for information purposes only and subject to specific conditions. Rental under the parahotel regime includes at least three of the following services: breakfast, regular cleaning of the premises, laundry service, guest reception service. It entitles the owner to full recovery of the 20% VAT incurred on the asset's acquisition, subject to a renting commitment. As every investment, real estate ventures are at risk.

An unusual project Vibes Resort is being built in a truly unique place - the naturist village of Cap d'Agde (France). This village is located on the Mediterranean coast and it is one of the most famous resorts in France. Many kilometers of sandy beaches are combined with excellent infrastructure and unique ecology here.

The Vibes Resort is located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea and consists of private apartments, a swimming pool and Jacuzzi, a lounge bar, and a restaurant on the roof terrace with breathtaking views of the sea. Meanwhile, the interior of the resort is dedicated to luxury and hedonism. Everything here has been thoughtfully designed to set resort guests up for relaxation and enjoyment.

The listing states that Vibes Resort apartments, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom suites, offer that little touch of exclusivity that makes them so irresistible. Decorated designer furnishings, cozy interiors, large proportions, and secure private parking are all about well-being and tranquility.

According to the developer, buying an apartment in this complex is a great opportunity to maximize the value of your assets with a projected yield of 4 to 8% and the right to a VAT refund.

The cost of apartments starts from €280,862.

4 Bedroom Villa in Argaka, Cyprus

Villa 4 room villa Argaka, Cyprus € 5,000,000 4 Number of rooms 5 bath 378 m²

Another uncommon property is located in Cyprus, literally on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. It attracts attention with its architecture and design: classic coexists with modern.

The architect has skillfully recreated the atmosphere of a Tuscan villa with the rich family atmosphere of the good old days using the right materials and interior decorations. Italian tiles, marble and stone mosaics, handmade Syrian travertine galleries and facades, hand-painted ceilings, and handmade European solid oak furniture accentuate this spirit. All of these are classic standards of luxury of all times.

However, the house also has modern features. For example, VRV air conditioning and underfloor heating, a complete smart home with video and security systems, and solar panels.

The elegant living room with a large built-in dark oak bar and grand dining room, carved marble dining terrace, fully equipped kitchen, and billiard room are located on the ground level. The master bedroom occupies the entire upper floor, surrounded by stone terraces with panoramic sea and coastal views. By the way, the mansion has its own beach, which provides its owner peace and privacy.

The bathrooms on the second floor include a spa area with a Laufen whirlpool tub and a spacious hammam with chromotherapy and aromatherapy. The lower floor includes three more large comfortable en-suite bedrooms and a separate well-equipped kitchen. The large beachfront lot has yet to be landscaped and offers plenty of room for creativity. The beach is protected from the waves by a stone causeway just steps away from the Mediterranean Sea.

The cost of the mansion - €5,000,000.

Title apartment in St. Petersburg, Russia

Apartment Saint Petersburg, Russia € 974,373 235 m²

An unusual apartment is up on sale in St. Petersburg. It seems to perfectly reflect the spirit of the city - a combination of simplicity and aristocratism, minimalism with pretentious details, and a thoughtful arrangement of each element. That interior certainly deserves to be seen.

This apartment is located on the 6th floor of the six-storey building dated to 1914 (there is an elevator). The apartment layout includes 5 rooms, a total area is 235 sq.m. The rooms are isolated, there is a separate kitchen with a total area of 13.5 sq.m. There are two bathrooms, walk-in closets, laundry room. The ceiling height is 3.20 m. The apartment is equipped with a gas boiler, airflow, and exhaust ventilation.

The house is located in the center of the city in Vasileostrovsky district, a 5-minute walk to the metro station "Vasileostrovskaya" and 5 minutes from the Neva River embankment. There is a closed parking lot on the territory.

According to the seller, this apartment would be suitable for the family of a politician, a deputy, a big businessman, or an artist. It is separately specified that "the apartment is waiting for a worthy buyer who understands the quality of the house and the exclusivity of the property, accepts the location, and is in love with St. Petersburg".

The cost of the apartment is € 947,711