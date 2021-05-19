From January 1, 2022, the Thai authorities are to introduce a tourist tax for foreigners. The tax will be 300 baht or $ 9.6. The funds received will be used for a so-called tourist fund (which can be used in emergency situations).

According to Piphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports, the decision to create such a fund is a result of the pandemic consequences. The project has been approved by the country’s National Tourism Policy Committee. The fund is supposed to help the tourism industry to cope with the uncertainty of the near future.

The minister believes that if about 20.8 million tourists visit the country next year, this will lead to a replenishment of the fund by 6.2 billion baht or $ 198.7. At the same time, the main task of the ministry is to attract about 3-4 million foreign tourists.

The initiative with the introduction of the tourist tax was taken by the Ministry of Tourism in May 2019. Back then it was noted that the tax funds should be used to support the most famous sights, as well as to provide medical assistance to foreign tourists who get sick or injured during their vacation. As a result, the initiative was postponed due to a decrease in the tourist flow. Thai authorities have decided to revive it, as tourism in the country had begun to improve.