The real estate market in many countries is now a buyer’s market. The supply is growing and the competition among sellers is becoming more evident. But what if you need to sell your home quickly? If you don’t cut the price, are there any ways to find your buyer? We offer 4 simple tips to help you sell your home.

How to Sell a Home That’s Not Selling

With the headlines of a hot housing market and demand dominating real estate pages in the last year, the idea of having a hard-to-sell house can seem far-fetched. However, the reality for many sellers is that listing and selling a house on the market can be a long and frustrating process. According to the National Association of Realtors (NARS), the typical home is on the market for an average of 24 days. This is also highly dependent on individual circumstances and location. For instance, homes in Florida can take up to 96 days to sell — from their initial listing to the end of the 35 day closing period. The longer it takes to sell your home, the more impact there is on your timeline to move to a new home. The good news is, if you are struggling to sell your home or get the right offers, there are actions you can take to speed up the process.

Declutter for viewings

Preparation of your home for viewings is crucial if you want to get interested buyers to imagine the potential of your home, even if it is in need of renovations or does not tick all the boxes on their house buying checklist. Decluttering can not only allow viewers to imagine themselves in your home but is also a nifty trick to making your home look larger. For those looking for higher offers, it can also help you command a higher price on the market. If you can’t declutter your entire home, try the selective decluttering approach when selling your home. Focus on your hallways, tidy away paraphernalia and declutter the kitchen surfaces. Key rooms to focus on before the viewing include the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms.

Widen your home’s appeal with inexpensive tech upgrades

A key trick in selling a hard-to-sell house is to help the viewers move past its imperfections and widen its appeal. If you want to do this on a budget, you can do a few inexpensive tech upgrades to your home like adding IoT home security, installing a smart thermostat, and installing a smart doorbell. Smart home upgrades boost home values (automated blinds and curtains, smart lighting, climate control with smart thermostats, built-in speakers with app control, smart locks, smart garage door opener, smart appliances) and can boost its appeal to viewers which improves its chances of not only getting an offer but being offered a higher office price. For instance, installing safety upgrades for people with special needs widens your buyer market, and boosts its appeal in terms of accessibility. For instance, smart locks are remotely controlled and easily controlled but also boost the security of the home.

Invest in professional visuals for your home’s listing

According to Derek Gutting, a real estate agent in Indiana, «the longer the home is on the market, the higher the probability of getting a lower offer.» One of the best ways to speed up the process is to invest in high-quality photos and videos when listing your house for sale. In NAR’s Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, 84 percent of buyers searched online for homes. Around 89 percent of them also found photos very useful in their search for a home.

More home-hunters and real estate agents are also turning to the use of videos and virtual tours- particularly since the onset of the pandemic. While it may seem like an unnecessary expense when selling your home, hiring a professional photographer can help you show off your home in the best light. Be sure to include a varied selection of photos of the exterior and interior.

If you are finding it difficult to sell your home, increase your efforts on promoting the good points about your home. Focusing the limelight on the positives the house has to offer with the help of professional photos, great presentation during viewings and a boost in upgrades is the best way to get it off the market- at the right price.