Apartments with little living space continue to be in high demand in Finland even though they provoked mixed reactions when they first appeared on the Helsinki housing market. Most Finns felt that such tight spaces were not suitable for a fulfilling life, even with a perfectly planned layout.

Now micro-apartments are actively bought by Finnish citizens. This change is largely due to the growth in housing prices — the fastest trend in the country over the past 10 years. According to experts, real estate will soon absorb up to 1/3 of the income of a typical Finnish family.

Potential issues of micro-apartments

For many years, the Finnish authorities have been trying to rectify the situation with the decreasing population. As it is nowadays, the citizens of this country are not having enough children to maintain the social security system.

Micro-apartments can only exacerbate the problem. It is physically difficult to live in them with another person due to the limited space they provide. A cramped living space can also constantly put psychological pressure on its tenants, constantly reminding them of their poor financial situation, which will seem even worse. In such circumstances, the question of having children will be constantly postponed.

What are the prospects?

The main advantage of micro-apartments is their availability. For example, by renting them, young people will be able to live close to the central parts of cities. In addition, rental rates for this type of real estate are gradually stabilizing.

Thus, micro-apartments are not exactly what couples want in order to start a family, but they are an excellent option for single, young, middle-class people who want to live close to the center of the capital.