In Greece, the housing auctions may start as early as June 1 of this year. The final decision on that issue will be made in the nearest future, after the Ministry of Justice submits its bill to the Parliament.

The auction system will be fully operational if the epidemiological situation in the country doesn’t get worse, informs ekathimerini.com. Meanwhile, all the possibilities for holding events have been fully agreed upon with the banks.

The plan is to provide protection from the auctions and any enforcement measures (including the freezing of bank accounts) to all debtors affected by the pandemic. This protection will last until May 31. In order to secure themselves, the debtors should contact the secretariat responsible for managing private debts.