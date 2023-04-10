Dolce & Gabbana's debut on the real estate market. What are the fashion house's upcoming projects?

Dolce & Gabbana intends to enter the real estate industry. Moreover, three sizable projects are underway at once.

The Italian luxury fashion house is building two residential projects—one in Miami, U.S.; and the second, in Marbella, Spain. The third project is a luxury hotel in the Maldives, in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

In Miami, Florida, Dolce & Gabbana partnered with JDS Development Group to create a joint project. JDS Development Group is a New York-based company that develops and builds residential and hotel projects in New York and Miami.

In Spain, the brand has teamed up with Sierra Blanca Estates, a primary real estate developer and agency specializing in luxury homes in Marbella and the Costa del Sol in Spain.

As for the hotel business, the brand will collaborate with Dar Global, the international arm of Saudi developer Dar Al Arkan.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said:

“We are very pleased to invite the world-renowned Made in Italy brand, Dolce & Gabbana, into the world of real estate and hospitality.” “We are confident that this partnership will be a great success, and we look forward to working with Dolce & Gabbana to bring their vision to life.”

Dolce & Gabbana is not providing details about the three projects at this time.