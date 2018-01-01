  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 4,653,623
Share using:
QR
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

One of the largest residential real estate projects in Istanbul. In addition to apartments, it includes offices, a shopping center, a 5* hotel. The first 11 floors are occupied by the hotel, then there are 320 apartments, 197 of which are fully furnished. In addition, there is a private pool, spa, restaurant, conference room, the largest cinema in the city, concierge services, 24-hour security and other amenities available to residents.

Advantages

Convenient payment system in several stages.

Possible installment plan for 3 years, down payment 25%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Uskudar is one of the most prestigious residential areas of the city in the Asian side of Istanbul. The complex is located next to Emaar Square. There are all types of transport, including the subway. It is easy to get to Taksim Square (11 km), Bosphorus Bridge (12 km), Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (25 km).

  • Metro station - 1.4 km
  • Bus stop - 300 meters
  • Medical center - 6 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 100 meters
  • Buhara Park - 500 meters
  • Sea promenade - 10 minutes
  • Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 28 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New Project in Kargicak 100 meters to the Beach
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential quarter New Apartment in Oba Center just 200 meters to the Beach
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 4,653,623
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Developer: FOA INVEST

The facility is located in the Kadykyu district of the Asian part of Istanbul on Baghdad's most prestigious street. The residential complex consists of one building. Thanks to its original style, it has become the new architectural dominant of the area.

The residential complex is a two-minute walk from the promenade and parks. Panoramic windows of apartments offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara. Favorite shops, restaurants and entertainment are just a couple of minutes away. 

A metro bus stop is within walking distance of the facility, which provides excellent transport accessibility. There are many shopping and cultural centers, schools and other educational institutions nearby, there are several hospitals.

The residential complex has 12 floors. For purchase, apartments are available with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 with an area of 105 to 405 square meters. In front of the building there is an outdoor pool and with equipped wooden lining for relaxation and sun loungers mounted on it.  For relaxation, you do not have to go to the beach, you can sit next to the house. The area around is buried in greenery. 

Three-story parking provides a sufficient number of places for cars of all residents. There is also a wellness center on site.

The prestigious location on Baghdad Street, the proximity of beaches and panoramic views of the Sea of Marmara make the facility attractive for investment. And the family concept, combined with convenient layouts, will provide special comfort for year-round living.
Residential complex Zeray Effect Kartepe
Sarimese, Turkey

Our project is 4 blocks, 130 flats and 35 commercial units on 12.500 m2 area in Kartepe, Kocaeli. There are loft, terrace duplex, garden floor, and mezzanine apartment types starting from 1+1 to 4+1.There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, common areas include a
pond, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, fitness, a snack bar, and indoor parking. Our project is in a very central location at the same time, it is 10 minutes away from public transportation vehicles, the city center, and shopping centers. It is also 75 minutes from Istanbul, 45 minutes from Sabiha Gökçen Airport, 20 minutes from Sapanca, 35 minutes from Yalova, and 80 minutes from Bursa.
Residential complex Type A_45
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2025

European Side - Levent

This project is built on a land with an area of 103,000 M2, 85% of which is green space. The project will be ready for delivery in 2025 and units with one to four bedroom are available.

This project is in city center of Istanbul with full social facilities.

The list price for one-bedroom units starts from 6,870,000 lira.

Realting.com
Go