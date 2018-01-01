  1. Realting.com
New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece

Salaminos, Greece
from
€319,000
About the complex

We offer luminous apartments in a new residence.

Completion - summer, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Security door
  • Solar water heater
  • Alarm
  • Modern kitchen
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
  • Autonomous lighting
  • LED lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the port of Pireus.

  • Supermarket - 140 meters
  • School - 400 meters
  • Pharmacy - 71 meters
  • Sports park - 600 meters
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€900,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms. Some flats have private swimming pools. Completion - 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Security door Air conditioning Solar water heaters Heat pump Location and nearby infrastructure Glyfada is the southern suburb of Athens, located 12 km from the center of the capital and 17 km from the international airport.
Residential complex New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece
Residential complex New residence close to the port and a metro station, Piraeus, Greece
47 47, Greece
from
€265,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with balconies. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Heat pumps Grohe sanitary ware Italian kitchens Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area. Metro station - 1.8 km Port - 1.6 km Prk - 2.5 km Shops and restaurants - 400 meters School - 300 meters Airport - 41 km Hospital - 3.5 km
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments near the port, Pireus, Greece
7 7, Greece
from
€380,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer furnished and serviced apartments. The residence features an underground parking. Facilities and equipment in the house LED lighting Heat pump Aluminium double-glazed windows Kitchen cabinetry Fitted wardrobes Electric roller blinds Location and nearby infrastructure Pireus Port - 3 minutes Marina - 5 minutes Stadium - 34 minutes
