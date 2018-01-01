New residence close to the port, Keratsini, Greece

We offer sea view apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms.
Some flats have private swimming pools.
Completion - 2025.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Security door
Air conditioning
Solar water heaters
Heat pump
Location and nearby infrastructure
Glyfada is the southern suburb of Athens, located 12 km from the center of the capital and 17 km from the international airport.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pumps
Grohe sanitary ware
Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area.
Metro station - 1.8 km
Port - 1.6 km
Prk - 2.5 km
Shops and restaurants - 400 meters
School - 300 meters
Airport - 41 km
Hospital - 3.5 km
We offer furnished and serviced apartments.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
LED lighting
Heat pump
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Kitchen cabinetry
Fitted wardrobes
Electric roller blinds
Location and nearby infrastructure
Pireus Port - 3 minutes
Marina - 5 minutes
Stadium - 34 minutes