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  2. Montenegro
  3. Žabljak Municipality
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Business for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial properties
9
hotels
6
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1 property total found
Established business in Bosaca, Montenegro
Established business
Bosaca, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 55
Number of floors 4
New 5-star Durmitor Hotel and Villas, located next to the famous Durmitor National Park, nea…
$289,714
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