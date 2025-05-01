Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

8 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 231.…
$2,64M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 188.00 m² Int…
$2,27M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 281.…
$3,70M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Tivat Apartment on the penthouse level, interior area 65m² + 5m2 under sloping ceiling + te…
$244,397
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
A new complex of 4 buildings and general infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2 in a developed …
$350,839
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale is a penthouse with panoramic sea views and an excellent layout of 68 square meters…
$274,523
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea view for sale in Tivat The penthouse is 68 square …
$258,200
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
For sale is a beautiful fresh apartment with panoramic views of the city of Tivat and Porto …
$481,505
