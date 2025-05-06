Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-level apartments with garden for sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 5
We present to you an exclusive offer – a spacious penthouse of 98 m² located on the fifth fl…
$338,540
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, Montenegro, BudvaStudio Apartment 51.57m² with Sea ViewWe present to you an exc…
$209,502
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/4
A4-1816. Two Bedroom Apartment in Seoce, Budva For sale two bedrooms apartment in Seoce, Bud…
$157,382
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kumbor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
A11-170. Charming Family House for Sale – Kumbor, Herceg NoviHouse Area: 225 m² Land Area: 5…
$373,641
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
One-Bedroom Apartment 55m² in New Building – Ilino, BarApartments under construction for sal…
$116,303
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
One-Bedroom Apartment 44m² in New Building – Ilino, BarApartments under construction for sal…
$98,032
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Tivat, Bonichi district. Apartments in a new house near the beach The distance to the sea i…
$224,457
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 59 m²
A11-156. Two bedroom apartment with amazing sea view in KostanjicaOur place to be, apartment…
$277,400
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment 57m² in New Building – Ilino, BarApartments under construction for sal…
$117,264
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Sale_of_two_bedrooms_Lastva GrbaljskaID 140📍 Sale of two-bedroom apartment📌Location: Lastva…
$209,466
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Lepetane, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
A11-169. Luxury Seafront Villa for Sale – Lepetane, Tivat Location: Lepetane, Tivat District…
$2,26M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Perast, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 3
A11-157 . Stone villa in the heart of Perast City, Boka Bay Stunning Fully Restored Villa wi…
$1,53M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski

