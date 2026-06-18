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Studio apartments in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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6 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
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Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$326,467
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
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Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$436,152
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$343,279
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$390,954
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$425,155
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Studio apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$542,672
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
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