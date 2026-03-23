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Monthly rent of studios in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Properties for rent, Montenegro, Sveti Stefan.A modernly equipped studio apartment with an a…
$581
per month
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
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