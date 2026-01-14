Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Risan
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Apartment

Short-term rental flats and apartments in Risan, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
RISAN BAY complex located in the heart of the Bay of Kotor, in the city of Risan.This is a n…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Status-M, D.O.O
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go