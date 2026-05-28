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Condos in Risan, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Risan, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale modern apartments in the residential complex Rhizon Trinity, located in Ri…
$222,950
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Condo 3 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
We offer for sale two-level apartments MILITA in the boutique complex Castello Risano, locat…
$420,228
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