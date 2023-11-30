Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ratisevina, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 6
Area 278 m²
Number of floors 5
An apartment complex made up of 5 apartments have come into the market in Ratiševina, Igalo.…
€450,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ratisevina, Montenegro
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ratisevina, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/3
5 extremely well priced apartments have come into the market in Ratiševina, Igalo. 4 apartme…
€70,000
Apartment with sea view in Suscepan, Montenegro
Apartment with sea view
Suscepan, Montenegro
Area 116 m²
A5-1042. Beautiful apartment in Centr IgaloFor sale beautiful apartment in Centr Igalo.  Liv…
€220,000
Properties features in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

Mir