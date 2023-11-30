Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Potkrajci
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Potkrajci, Montenegro

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
NUM 5570 Penthouse with sea views for sale in Dobra Voda. Located on the 5th floor of t…
€180,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
NUM 5253 For sale apartment with two bedrooms in Dobre Vode. The apartment has an area of…
€105,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 052 m²
NUM 5039 An excellent and almost ready investment offer is offered for sale! Large house …
€1,09M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
NUM 4972 Apartments for sale in a new building in Dobri Vode. The building has started c…
€285,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
Area 32 m²
NUM 4956 Apartments for sale in a complex with a swimming pool in Dobra Voda, near the t…
€103,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
NUM 5000 Apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, municipality of Bar. The apartment has an ar…
€232,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
NUM 4051 Apartments for sale in a small residental building in Dobre Voda, Bar. …
€100,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
NUM 4051-4 For sale a one bedroom apartment in a small residential building in Dobre Voda…
€100,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir