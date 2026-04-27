Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Hotel

Long-term hotels rentals in Podgorica, Montenegro

Hotel Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Hotel 126 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Hotel 126 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 126 m²
A commercial space of 126 m² is available for rent in the “Normal” building, formerly known …
$2,897
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Hotel 126 m² in Podgorica, Montenegro
Hotel 126 m²
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 126 m²
A commercial space of 126 m² is available for rent in the “Normal” building, formerly known …
$2,897
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Hotel 124 m² in 90, Montenegro
Hotel 124 m²
90, Montenegro
Area 124 m²
124 m² commercial/business space in the center of Podgorica, in a highly visible and easily …
$2,318
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Hotel 124 m² in 90, Montenegro
Hotel 124 m²
90, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 124 m²
124 m² commercial/business space in the center of Podgorica, in a highly visible and easily …
$2,318
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go