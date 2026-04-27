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Long-term studios rentals in Podgorica Capital City, Montenegro

Podgorica
41
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41 property total found
1 room studio apartment in 14 a, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
14 a, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
🏠 Najam garsonjere - City Kvart, Podgorica💶 350 € / mesečno📏 33 m²🚿 1 kupatilo Opis nekretni…
$410
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in 4, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
4, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Suitable for students Long-term lease First floor Area: 33 m² Location: Obala Ribnice, very …
$464
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
🏠 Studio Apartment for Rent, Zabjelo 📍 Location: Dušana Milutinovića Street, Zabjelo📐 Size: …
$464
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in 917111353, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
917111353, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Rent: €400 / month Floor: 5th floor (2 elevators)Features: Fully furnished, air conditioning…
$464
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
🏢 For Rent: Unfurnished Studio – 24 m² – Zabjelo, Iva Vizina Street, near Multikom ✨ Bright …
$232
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in 14 a, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
14 a, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
📐 Area: 26 m²🏢 Floor: 5th📍 Location: City Kvart💶 Price: €370 per month A modern and well-mai…
$429
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Zmaj Jovina, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Zmaj Jovina, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
$464
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
A fully furnished 29 m² studio apartment is available for rent, located on the high ground f…
$406
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in 14 a, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
14 a, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
A fully furnished and equipped studio apartment (33m²) is available for rent in City Kvart (…
$448
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
🏢 For Rent: Unfurnished Studio – 24 m² – Zabjelo, Iva Vizina Street, near Multikom ✨ Bright …
$232
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in 4, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
4, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Suitable for students Long-term lease First floor Area: 33 m² Location: Obala Ribnice, very …
$464
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
A fully furnished 29 m² studio apartment is available for rent, located on the high ground f…
$406
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
$348
per month
VAT
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Studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 19 m²
A brand-new, never-occupied luxury studio apartment of 19 m² is available for rent or sale, …
$521
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
🏡 25 m² Studio Apartment for Rent – Master Kvart, Podgorica 📍 Located in Master Kvart, a pop…
$464
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in 917111353, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
917111353, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Fully furnished studio apartment of 27 m² with a nice terrace in Master Kvart, one of the mo…
$521
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
$348
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
🏠 Studio Apartment for Rent, Zabjelo 📍 Location: Dušana Milutinovića Street, Zabjelo📐 Size: …
$464
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in 14 a, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
14 a, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
📐 Area: 26 m²🏢 Floor: 5th📍 Location: City Kvart💶 Price: €370 per month A modern and well-mai…
$429
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in 917111353, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
917111353, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Rent: €400 / month Floor: 5th floor (2 elevators)Features: Fully furnished, air conditioning…
$464
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in , Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
A very spacious and bright semi-studio apartment of 37 m² is available for rent, featuring a…
$452
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Fully furnished studio apartment of 25 m² is available for rent in Zabjelo, on 4 Jula Street…
$348
per month
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
A 32 m² studio apartment is available for rent in the Vezirov Most area, near the city cente…
$429
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in , Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
A very spacious and bright semi-studio apartment of 37 m² is available for rent, featuring a…
$452
per month
VAT
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Svetlane Kane Radevic, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Svetlane Kane Radevic, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
📏 Size: 30 m²📍 Location: Gorica C Bright, functional, and fully furnished studio, ideal for …
$464
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Fully furnished studio apartment of 25 m² is available for rent in Zabjelo, on 4 Jula Street…
$348
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Podgorica, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Attractive Apartment for Rent – Cozy and Modern 🏡✨ We offer you an attractive apartment for …
$381
per month
VAT
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1 room studio apartment in Tuski put, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tuski put, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
A 30 m² apartment for rent, located at 57 Stanka Radonjića Blvd, on the 4th floor.The apartm…
$406
per month
VAT
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
A fully furnished 28 m² apartment is available for rent in the very center of the city. The …
$381
per month
VAT
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Zmaj Jovina, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Zmaj Jovina, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
$464
per month
VAT
Leave a request
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