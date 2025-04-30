Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac na Moru
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

villas
37
townhouses
5
House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
The structure of the villa (ready-made facades, black finish): Squadom: 230m2party: 400m22-…
$892,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa to Revevichi! Modern comfortable villa surrounded by forest trees! House area 280 m2 …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
$322,124
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
structure Villas: Square: 318m2 Plant: 635M22 Stage: kitchen-living room; 5PALINA; 4-WITH M…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
structure Villas: Square: 318m2 Plant: 575M22 Stage: kitchen-living room; 5PALINA; 4-WITHMO…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$729,820
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go