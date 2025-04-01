  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 45 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 45 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$704
ID: 28422
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se poslovni prostor Preko Morace!Poslovni je trenutni opremljen kao kafic ali moguce je izdavanje za sve namjene osim restorana!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Similar complexes
Commerce Poslovni prostor 160 m² na Prodaju – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$352,083
Commerce Poslovni prostor 93 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,113
Commerce Poslovni prostor 125 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,817
Commerce Poslovni prostor 80 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Commerce Poslovni prostor 1500 m² na Prodaju – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Spuz, Montenegro
from
$1,11M
