Commercial real estate Poslovni prostor 1500 m² na Izdavanje – Spuž, Danilovgrad

Izdaju se magacini, površine po 750 m², smještena na placu ukupne površine 5.500 m², uz magistralni put u Danilovgradu. Lokacija je izuzetno pogodna za razne vrste poslovanja, naročito za logističke i distributivne djelatnosti.Ključne prednosti:Dva magacina, svaki po 750 m² (ukupno 1.500 m² skladišnog prostora)Plac od 5.500 m² – mogućnost zakupa i polovine placa sa jednim magacinomDirektan pristup magistralnom putu – odlična vidljivost i saobraćajna povezanostŽeljeznička pruga odmah uz plac – dodatna pogodnost za kompanije koje koriste željeznički transportCijena zakupa: 4 €/m²Prostor je idealan za firme koje traže funkcionalan, pristupačan i strateški pozicioniran objekat za skladištenje ili distribuciju.Izdaju se na duži vremenski period, uz obavezan depozit!
Location on the map
Spuz, Montenegro
Education
Grocery stores
