Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Mansion
  5. Garden

Mansions with garden for sale in Montenegro

Mansion Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 3
Продажа великолепного дома в посёлке Кулячи Главный дом , совмещен с дрмом доя гостей зак…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go