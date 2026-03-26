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Investment property in Lustica, Montenegro

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Investment 270 m² in Lustica, Montenegro
Investment 270 m²
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
The construction site has a fairly sharp relief, located up from the road. This dictates cer…
$416,097
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