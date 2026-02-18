Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of commercial properties in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Established business for lease (restaurant and 8 apartments, first line to the sea), Kotor, Dobrota
Dobrota, Montenegro
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
The property consists of 8 apartments — 4 one-bedroom units and 4 studio apartments. All are…
Price on request
Agency
Horizon Real Estate
Languages
English
Restaurant 230 m²
Perast, Montenegro
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 230 m²
Restaurant for Rent in a Prime Location in the Heart of PerastA fully equipped restaurant is…
$8,926
per month
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
🏢 Warehouse / Storage Space for Rent – Budva-Tivat Highway
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
🏢 Warehouse / Storage Space for Rent – Budva-Tivat Highway Location: Glavati – Lastva Grb…
$20
per month
Office space 36m2 in Dobrota-Kotor, for long term rent
Dobrota, Montenegro
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Office / Business space in Dobrota - Kotor, 800€/month The business space located in D…
$861
per month
