Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolasin
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Kolasin, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kolasin, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Kolasin – New Building, 4th Floor, Parking & Storage Fo…
$122,187
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go