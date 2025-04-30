Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House

Monthly rent of houses in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa
Đenovići, Montenegro
Floor 2
Welcome to the exclusive new complex in Jenovici, Herceg Novi, where luxury meets the coast …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
4 bedroom Villa in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Escape to paradise with our stunning 4-bedroom villa located across the beautiful beach of Z…
$1
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom Villa in Prijevor, Montenegro
1 bedroom Villa
Prijevor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
A newly built luxury villa for rent, located only 2 km from the beautiful Jaz beach, and onl…
$7,592
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
A unique opportunity for a luxury getaway in complete privacy and tranquility! Nestled in th…
$969
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom Villa in Baošići, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Real Estate, MontenegroModern villa with a pool for rent in Baošići, Herceg Novi.The villa i…
$4,553
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
4 bedroom Villa in Kumbor, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This recently renovated 4-bedroom villa, located above the PORTONOVI resort, is available fo…
$2,939
per month
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3
Real estate, Montenegro, Herceg NoviWe are renting a beautiful duplex three bedroom apartmen…
$1,309
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski