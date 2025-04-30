Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

133 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
Exclusive Penthouse for Sale in Baošići, Herceg NoviAn exclusive penthouse is for sale in Ba…
$682,961
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
D2-1039. Three-storey house with a wonderful garden in BielaBiela, Boka Kotorska Bay. 159m2…
$502,840
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Trebesin, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Trebesin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Herceg Novi, Ratiševina area. New one-bedroom house Distance to the sea 1500m. View of the…
$180,059
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Spacious three-storey villa with a swimming pool in a quiet area of the Lustica peninsula! …
$313,162
Leave a request
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-051. Charmantes Apartment mit 2 Schlafzimmern und atemberaubendem Meerblick in ZelenikaO…
$877,177
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 3
D7-011. Three level house with apartments, Herceg NoviThree-Story House for Sale on a 118 m²…
$279,356
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Kumbor, Montenegro
House
Kumbor, Montenegro
Area 90 m²
D11-047. Stone house with a large building plotTraditional stone house, with three levels - …
$424,621
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-1097. New house on the Lustica peninsula with a swimming pool on the first lineNew house …
$445,158
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Kameno, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Kameno, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
D7-010. Sea view house with a pool in Trebesinj, Herceg NoviFor sale! Beautiful house with …
$444,734
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
$522,078
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Podi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Podi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
Herceg Novi, Podi area. One-storey house with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 700m. View …
$203,640
1 bedroom house in Zelenika, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Zelenika, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-075. House for sale in Zelenika House for sale with sea view in Zelenika, Herceg Novi T…
$488,414
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Josice, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Josice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Stone house with a beautiful garden on the 1st line of the sea in the village. Kamenari. The…
$472,412
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Baošići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 3
D7-008. Sea view house in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale Luxury villa with sea views in Baosi…
$3,24M
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
D11-056. House with panoramic sea view in LusticaCharming Home with Stunning Sea Views in Lu…
$122,917
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 402 m²
For sale villa with an area of 402 m2 of accommodation + garage with an area of 120 m2 (from…
$918,969
6 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
House in the suburbs of Herceg-nin, in Igalo. Square 300 m2, three floors - a living ro…
$238,645
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Lustica, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lustica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The house in Tivat Riviera, in the village of Lushtica, is for sale. The house is 300 m2, lo…
$311,515
3 bedroom house in Baošići, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Baošići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 2/2
D7-005. House with a plot in Baosici, Herceg Novifor sale House 10 minutes from the sea in B…
$379,924
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$1,03M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 4 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1906 For sale: luxury new villa in Herceg Novi. Key Features: Location: Podi …
$934,984
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 30 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Villa 30 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Rooms 30
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
AMAZING OFFER - A HOTEL FOR SALE! This mini hotel is located in Herceg Novi, within the w…
$2,75M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Đenovići, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A luxury villa in Denovići is for sale with all the finishings and fittings you could want S…
$1,44M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kumbor, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
Unique villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views in the suburb of Herceg Novi - the…
$1,61M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Sutorina, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutorina, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The elegant house is located in the Sutorina area, away from the city, in the bosom of natur…
$465,317
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Bijela, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2075 A house is for sale in Herceg Novi, Biela, just a 3-minute walk from the sea. …
$312,813
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 173 m²
Description Boka Kotorska Bay, Herceg Novi, Topla area. Two-bedroom apartment with sea view.…
$432,241
5 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Unique -ille-Great-General-Kolekholekol-Kovidoboko-Khotorskoyeobukht: residential-leders of …
$1,74M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Kumbor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 236 m²
Beautiful large two-storey house with an area of 236m2 4 kilometers from Kotor. On two floor…
$778,787
3 bedroom house in Đenovići, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Đenovići, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-1096. Great house in Djenovici, 100 meters from the seaHouse for sale in Djenovici, under…
$446,969
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
