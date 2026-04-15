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Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
5
Kumbor
3
Lustica
3
Baošići
6
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6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Discover the perfect blend of comfort and convenience with this charming 1-bedroom furnished…
$465
per month
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3 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional apartment for rent in the beautiful Kumbor, Herceg Novi. This apartment is compl…
$1,279
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Josice, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Josice, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
For rent is a beautiful furnished apartment in Bijela, Herceg Novi, ideal for a long-term st…
$523
per month
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1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
This cozy 1-bedroom apartment, nestled in the peaceful village of Baosici, Herceg Novi, is a…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
If you love peace, quiet, and a sea view, this is the ideal opportunity for you. An apartmen…
$465
per month
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Baošići, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Baošići, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
If you are a fan of the bay, sea, and cozy atmosphere, this is a great opportunity for you. …
$465
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Herceg Novi Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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