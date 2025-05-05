Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro

2 properties total found
Apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Floor 2
Discover the epitome of luxurious life in Tivat, Donja Lastva district! This exclusive prope…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Gornja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
One bedroom Apartament for long term rent in nice and quiet area Donja Lastva , apartment is…
$1,317
per month
