Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Zeta Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Zeta Municipality, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in , Montenegro
6 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is 600m2 on a plot of 1600m2 in a convenient location between Podgorica and Skadar…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zeta Municipality, Montenegro

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go