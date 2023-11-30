Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro

houses
4
4 properties total found
4 room house in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
The object code is 2.25.11.7684  The house is located in Dubrava, Bar Riviera. The area of t…
€110,000
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace
Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
The code of property - 1.25.11.4766 the Two-storeyed house in Kind water (Oak grove) and…
€120,000
Leave a request
7 room house in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
7 room house
Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 150 m²
The code of a property - 2.25.11.2487 the Two-storeyed house in the Oak grove. The area…
€130,000
Leave a request
Villa with terrace in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Villa with terrace
Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Area 460 m²
The code of the property - 1.25.728.1363 Lordly Riviera and the Oak grove. The three-st…
€450,000
Leave a request

Mir