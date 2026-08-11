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Residential properties for sale in Zeta Municipality, Montenegro

;
houses
10
10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
beautiful, fully furnished family house of 120 m², located on a spacious and landscaped plot…
$289,687
VAT
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Villa 1 room in , Montenegro
Villa 1 room
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 3 400 m²
A rare opportunity to purchase a family house under construction located on a large 3,400m² …
$348,946
VAT
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6 bedroom house in , Montenegro
6 bedroom house
, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is 600m2 on a plot of 1600m2 in a convenient location between Podgorica and Skadar…
$1,22M
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1 bedroom house in Balabani, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Balabani, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
A modern new-build house of 79 m² with a 505 m² plot is offered for sale in the peaceful and…
$151,175
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Villa 2 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
An excellent opportunity to purchase a family house with a large private yard in the peacefu…
$139,957
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in , Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
beautiful, fully furnished family house of 120 m², located on a spacious and landscaped plot…
$289,687
VAT
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mataguzi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Mataguzi, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Located in the peaceful and green area of Mataguži, near Podgorica, this modern newly built …
$184,201
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Villa 1 room in , Montenegro
Villa 1 room
, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 4 200 m²
Discover a rare opportunity to own a spacious estate in the peaceful surroundings of Trešnji…
$516,487
VAT
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4 bedroom house in Mahala, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Mahala, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone house with a total area of 200m2 in the very center of the Golubovci settlement. The h…
$294,467
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4 bedroom house in Mahala, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Mahala, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
A house of 200 m2 + a separate house of 30 m2. Located on the road to Podgorica from the Bar…
$334,643
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Properties features in Zeta Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Mountain view
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