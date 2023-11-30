Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Golubovci City Municipality
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 room house in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house
Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
The object code is 2.25.11.7684  The house is located in Dubrava, Bar Riviera. The area of t…
€110,000
Leave a request
4 room house with terrace in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
4 room house with terrace
Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
The code of property - 1.25.11.4766 the Two-storeyed house in Kind water (Oak grove) and…
€120,000
Leave a request
7 room house in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
7 room house
Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 150 m²
The code of a property - 2.25.11.2487 the Two-storeyed house in the Oak grove. The area…
€130,000
Leave a request
Villa with terrace in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Villa with terrace
Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro
Area 460 m²
The code of the property - 1.25.728.1363 Lordly Riviera and the Oak grove. The three-st…
€450,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Golubovci City Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir